Katla Announces Sophomore Album "Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur"; Posts New Song "Villuljós" Online

Katla are now revealing the first track 'Villuljós' ("false light") taken from their forthcoming sophomore album "Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur", which will be released on November 13th. More information about this record can be found below.

Katla comment on the single: "When I wrote 'Villuljós', which means 'false light', I was in a depressive period of my life", tells multi-instrumentalist Einar Thorberg Guðmundsson. "Everything happend in such a dark haze that I cannot even remember the actual process of creating the demo. When we finally recorded the album, it was done with a more more positive energy. Actually caring about what I was doing helped a lot to get it right. Although the track has not lost its original sonic darkness, I feel very good about the final outcome. Guðmundur Óli has perfectly translated this musical feeling into lyrical darkness. This is the light that represents a false hope."

The album can be pre-ordered here

Tracklisting:

1. Ást Orðum Ofar

2. Villuljós

3. Líkfundur á Sólheimasandi

4. Sálarsvefn

5. Vergangur

6. Hvítamyrkur

7. Húsavíkur-Jón

8. Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur

9. Svartnætti