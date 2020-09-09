Katla Announces Sophomore Album "Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur"; Posts New Song "Villuljós" Online
Katla are now revealing the first track 'Villuljós' ("false light") taken from their forthcoming sophomore album "Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur", which will be released on November 13th. More information about this record can be found below.
Katla comment on the single: "When I wrote 'Villuljós', which means 'false light', I was in a depressive period of my life", tells multi-instrumentalist Einar Thorberg Guðmundsson. "Everything happend in such a dark haze that I cannot even remember the actual process of creating the demo. When we finally recorded the album, it was done with a more more positive energy. Actually caring about what I was doing helped a lot to get it right. Although the track has not lost its original sonic darkness, I feel very good about the final outcome. Guðmundur Óli has perfectly translated this musical feeling into lyrical darkness. This is the light that represents a false hope."
The album can be pre-ordered here
Tracklisting:
1. Ást Orðum Ofar
2. Villuljós
3. Líkfundur á Sólheimasandi
4. Sálarsvefn
5. Vergangur
6. Hvítamyrkur
7. Húsavíkur-Jón
8. Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur
9. Svartnætti
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Song Of Anhubis Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Heathen Posts Fifth Trailer For New Album
0 Comments on "Katla Announces Sophomore Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.