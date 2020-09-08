Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) Bent Sea Premiere New Song "Quietus" Featuring At The Gates Singer Tomas “Tompa” Lindberg
Drummer Dirk Verbeuren's (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork) grind project Bent Sea premiere another new track titled "Quietus", which is a part of their "Instagrind" series. The song in particular is featuring At The Gates frontman Tomas “Tompa” Lindberg and ex-Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd.
You can check out "Quietus" streaming via YouTube for you below.
