Judas Priest's "Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years" Anniversary Book Out This Friday - Rob Halford Working On Solo Blues Album

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Judas Priest will be honouring their 50th anniversary with their impending new book, "Judas Priest – 50 Heavy Metal Years", which is the first-ever official book to be released from the group. It will land in stores this Friday, September 11th.

According to an official press release:

‘This huge, 648 page coffee table book chronicles the history of the world’s foremost heavy metal band using hundreds of unseen, unpublished photographs from Rock’s greatest photographers including Ross Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and many more.

With a linking text by renowned journalist Mark Blake the book explores the bands exciting history on stage and off in a unique photo documentary designed to excite fans and devotees of true heavy metal the world over.

Current band members have all contributed to the book with written pieces detailing their love and passion for the band, making this an extraordinary artefact for their legions of followers. The book features an exclusive cover by Mark Wilkinson who has worked with the band for many years now.

Glenn Tipton comments “We spear-headed the visual image of metal – breathing new life into it and it has been captured forever in the pages of this book”.

Rufus Publications are making 4 incredible editions of the book available including an edition designed to raise money for The Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation and a giant 410mm square edition supplied in a beautiful black metal slipcase – the book will ship in early December in time for Christmas.’

In other news the group’s vocalistRob Halford has started work on a solo blues album. He’s been forging ahead on it with his brother Nigel and his nephew Alex, who he previously worked with on his Christmas album last year, “Celestial“. He recently commented to the ‘Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz‘ of that:

“We’re slowly putting bits and pieces together. There’s no timeline on it. We’re kicking the tires, and I’ve already got some bits of ideas here and there, and they sound great.”