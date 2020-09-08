Isolert Premiere New Song "World in Ruins"

Volos, Greece-based atmospheric black metal band Isolert premiere the title track to their forthcoming new album "World in Ruins". The record will be released on November 11th by Nihilistische KlangKunst. The cover art is by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).

Check out now "Staring At A Path Towards Nowhere" below.

Explain Isolert:

“The song we are sharing today is not only the title track of the album, but the penultimate composition – the cataclysm destroying all before the final scream into the void that is the album’s conclusion. It is despair, it is woe, it is violence, it is death; the result of everything humanity has done to itself. As it builds towards the inevitable end we are left alone, lamenting the loss of everything but knowing that we deserved it all. So, stand amidst the rubble, in the pale glow of the flames. Look at what we hath wrought… enjoy your World In Ruins.”