Fight The Fight Uploads New Lyric Video "Ritual"
Norwegian high-octane metallers, Fight The Fight, have released an official lyric video for the new track, "Ritual" - the fourth single off their sophomore album Deliverance, to be released on September 18 via Blacklight Media Records (North America) and Indie Recordings (worldwide excluding North America). You can watch the new lyric video below.
This heavy-metal anthem comes in like a horde of elephants with its stomping beats. The "Ritual" Fight The Fight are celebrating is a fast and dynamic one, which smashes directly in your face. Punchy like Rammstein, aggressive as Slipknot and catchy as Parkway Drive - this song captivates you with its straight, heavy and "easy-to-follow" approach.
Furthermore, these Norwegians are no band that takes themselves too seriously, commenting about the track: "We present to you 'Ritual' - a straight-up rock/metal song that will make your balls and tits swing!"
