Pain Of Salvation Releases New Lyric Video "Unfuture"

Sweden’s Pain Of Salvation have released their new studio album, "Panther," via InsideOutMusic. Daniel Gildenlöw checked in with the following message for the band’s supporters about the new release:

"This album is for you, or someone you know. It is for the restless, the shy, the motormouths, the passionate, the ones who go far beyond the point of reason for what you believe in, the outsiders, the diagnosed, the medicated, the hungry, the sad, the ones walking around daily trying to understand how to fit in with this species, with this era. It's for everyone who always had problems sitting still in the class room, or who never really knew how to speak up. The daydreamers, the relentlessly curious, the comedians, the unexplainably angry. This is your album. Because you, my friend, are a panther. And you are a valued member of the Full Throttle Tribe. Ladies and gentlemen, rev your engines, the world is about to get panthered! #areyouapanther"

In order to further support the album’s release, the band have released a lyric video created by Thomas Hicks for the song "Unfuture," which can be seen below.

Gildenlöw states: "This is probably the most typical Pain Of Salvation song of the album, and if you're nervous about the new and unknown, this might be a good track to hold your hand as you venture deeper into the album, or as the Panther sinks its teeth deeper into you.

"It is a dystopian and lead heavy track in the vein of Black Hills, Diffidentia and The Taming of a Beast.

"Welcome to the new world

All want, no need

See, the less your heart is in it

The less you'll bleed

"How free are you? Honestly. Right now, where are the limits of your cultural freedom? Where will your social context draw the line? In this modern age, flattering itself with being tolerant, the concept of normality is, ironically, narrowing down every year. And when you've adapted everything you want and own to fit these norms, the only thing left to change, is yourself.

"Now we only need a new you

And you'll feel fine"