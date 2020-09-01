Illumishade Posts New Music Video "Muse Of Unknown Forces" Online
Illumishade, which includes Eluveitie vocalist/harpist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf, has released a new music video for the song, "Muse Of Unknown Forces." You can check it out below. The comes from the band's debut album, "Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows," which is available now through the band's official webstore.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Illumishade Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.