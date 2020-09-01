Illumishade Posts New Music Video "Muse Of Unknown Forces" Online

Illumishade, which includes Eluveitie vocalist/harpist Fabienne Erni and guitarist Jonas Wolf, has released a new music video for the song, "Muse Of Unknown Forces." You can check it out below. The comes from the band's debut album, "Eclyptic: Wake Of Shadows," which is available now through the band's official webstore.