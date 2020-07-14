Cardiac Arrest Premiere New Song "Sodomite" From Upcoming New Album "The Day That Death Prevailed"
Chicago-based Cardiac Arrest premiere a new song called "Sodomite". The track is taken from their forthcoming new album "The Day That Death Prevailed", which will be out in stores July 27th through Memento Mori Records. The LP version of the effort will be out on Boris Records.
Check out now "Sodomite" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Majestic Downfall Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Aerith Premiere New Single "For the Fallen"
0 Comments on "Cardiac Arrest Premiere New Song 'Sodomite'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.