Cardiac Arrest Premiere New Song "Sodomite" From Upcoming New Album "The Day That Death Prevailed"

Chicago-based Cardiac Arrest premiere a new song called "Sodomite". The track is taken from their forthcoming new album "The Day That Death Prevailed", which will be out in stores July 27th through Memento Mori Records. The LP version of the effort will be out on Boris Records.

Check out now "Sodomite" below.