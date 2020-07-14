Aerith Premiere New Single "For the Fallen" - Fallujah Guitarist & Singer Guest
Chico, California-based melodic death metal band Aerith premiere a new single called "For the Fallen". Fallujah guitarist Scott Carstairs and singer Antonio Palermo guest on that track.
Check out now "For the Fallen" below.
