Majestic Downfall Premiere New Music Video For "Collapsed Pitch Black"
Querétaro, Mexico based doom and death metal band Majestic Downfall premiere a new song entitled "Collapsed Pitch Black", taken from their 2018 album "Waters of Fate", out in stores via Chaos Records, Solitude Productions, and Weird Truth. The video itself was directed by Leandro Córdova.
Check out now "Collapsed Pitch Black" below.
