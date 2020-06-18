Ivan Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Silver Screens"
Australian funeral death-doom band Ivan premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Silver Screens", which will be out in stores June 19 Solitude Productions.
Check out now "Silver Screens" in its entirety below.
