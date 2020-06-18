Aepoch Premiere New Song "The Scryer" From Upcoming New EP

Tech death band Aepoch premiere the title track to their upcoming new EP "The Scryer", which will be out in stores July 31st via Bandcamp.

Check out now "The Scryer" below.

Tells vocalist and bassist, Brett MacIntosh, about the album:

"The lyrical content on The Scryer consists of topics similar to what we have touched on in the past, such as history inspired topics, corruption of society, and the breakdown of the atmosphere/environment.

At the original time of writing the songs on The Scryer the main influences were Death, Through The Eyes Of The Dead and Abysmal Dawn, and much less progressive and technical than our more recent influences. Our next album will be a bit more tech, like Awakening Inception.”