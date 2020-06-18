Aepoch Premiere New Song "The Scryer" From Upcoming New EP
Tech death band Aepoch premiere the title track to their upcoming new EP "The Scryer", which will be out in stores July 31st via Bandcamp.
Check out now "The Scryer" below.
Tells vocalist and bassist, Brett MacIntosh, about the album:
"The lyrical content on The Scryer consists of topics similar to what we have touched on in the past, such as history inspired topics, corruption of society, and the breakdown of the atmosphere/environment.
At the original time of writing the songs on The Scryer the main influences were Death, Through The Eyes Of The Dead and Abysmal Dawn, and much less progressive and technical than our more recent influences. Our next album will be a bit more tech, like Awakening Inception.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Aepoch Premiere New Song 'The Scryer'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.