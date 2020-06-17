Ensiferum Posts New Music Video "Andromeda" Online

On July 10th, Ensiferum will release their new album, "Thalassic," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of Thalassic, a video for the new single, "Andromeda" (directed by Vesa Ranta and recorded on Rankki Island, Finland), can be seen below.

Ltd. box set (incl. Digipak, bonus CD, flag, pendant) ?- Ltd. box set (incl. Digipak, bonus CD, flag, pendant, drinking horn - EMP excl.) ?- Ltd. Digi (incl. 2 bonus tracks - EU excl.) ?- CD?- Ltd. LP + 7" + drinking horn (ltd. 1000 - EMP excl.) ?- 180g Black Vinyl (EU excl.) ?- Red/Black Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 700 - EU excl.) ?- Purple/Blue Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU excl.) ?- Finish Flag Vinyl (ltd. 200 - Nuclear Blast excl.) ?- Gold Vinyl (ltd. 200 - Ensiferum store excl.) ?- Night Blue Marbled Vinyl (ltd. 100 - Levykauppa excl.) ?- Red/Orange/Yellow Glow (ltd. 100 - Kings Road excl.) ?- PIC-LP (ltd. 300 - EU excl.) ?- Jade Green Vinyl (ltd. 400 - US excl.) ?- Arctic Blue Vinyl (ltd. 300 - US excl.)

?On release day (July 10th),

Ensiferum will host a record release show - "Studio Live" - at 9PM EET // 8PM CET // 7PM GMT // 12PM EST // 9AM PST. The band will be performing a selection of new, classic and rare tracks "live" from Sonic Pump Studio in Helsinki, Finland that will be streamed at www.Keikalla.fi. The band will also be chatting with fans in between the live performance and after the show! For those not able to catch the show when it airs, the performance will be available online for 7 days immediately following the end of the show. Tickets are available now for purchase at: https://www.lippu.fi/en/artist/ensiferum/