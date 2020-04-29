Apocalyptica To Stream Free Online Show On May 14th

Finland's Apocalyptica have checked in with the following announcement:

"On May 14th, we will have a full-length streaming concert in a special location. Especially during these challenging times we want to share this intimate evening and a bit of joy with you! The concert is absolutely free, but there will be a possibility to donate money so we can keep our business running and pay our employees. So save the date and tune in to YouTube, take care and stay awesome!"

The band's YouTube channel can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ApocalypticaVideos