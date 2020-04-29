Onslaught Parts Ways With Vocalist Sy Keeler
British thrash metal legends Onslaught has announced that they have parted company with vocalist Sy Keeler. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"It is with great sadness to announce that Sy Keeler will be leaving his role as vocalist of Onslaught. Due to the nature of the modern day music industry some things simply aren't sustainable year after year and Sy has now taken a different full time career path.
"We would like to wish Sy and his family all the very best on this new journey through life and give him huge thanks for his immense vocal performances in the band over the years.
We've shared so many great experiences, made some very cool records and played some really amazing shows across the globe, unfortunately nothing lasts forever and for us as a band what doesn't kill us will once again make us stronger.
"Lets hope that Sy will come and make a few surprise guest appearances now and again in the future!"
Keeler originally joined the band in 1986 and featured on the band's most recognised album, "The Force" later that year. At the behest of the record label, he was replaced by Grim Reaper vocalist Steve Grimmett soon after, but would return to the band when they reunited in 2005, recording three more albums, "Killing Peace," "The Sound Of Violence" and "VI."
