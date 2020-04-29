Okkultokrati Premiere New Track "Loathe Forever"

Okkultokrati premiere their new single "Loathe Forever," from their upcoming new album "La Ilden Lyse", out on May 15th through Southern Lord.

Tell the band:

""La Ilden Lyse" - which roughly translates to "Keep The Fire Burning" - is an album of pure, cold, grim, rawness. Themes of enduring life, transcending death, worshipping the moon, and triumphant, satanic darkness are all at play here, and the album sounds harder, faster, and nastier than ever. No more messing around. Keep it black, keep it metal, all the time."