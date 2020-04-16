Headline News
Wacken Postponed Until 2021 Due To Covid-19 Concerns
Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)
The German government decided that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no mass gatherings will be allowed until August, 31st 2020. Thus, there will be no Wacken Open Air this year. Wacken organizers stated that it will be moved to 2021 but new dates have not been announced yet. No information was immediately available for those that had already purchased tickets for 2020's festival.
