The Lifted Veil Premiere New Track & Music Video "The Sanctums of Disease" From New EP "Grand Design of the Apocalypse"

posted Apr 16, 2020 at 3:52 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Finnish black/death band The Lifted Veil premiere a new song and music video "The Sanctums of Disease", taken from their brand new EP "Grand Design of the Apocalypse", which was recently released via Bandcamp.

Check out now "The Sanctums of Disease" below.


