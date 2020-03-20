Cro-Mags Streaming "The Quarantine Show" Online

Announced on Friday, March 13, the Body Count/Cro-Mags show at Webster Hall in NYC was postponed, leading Cro-Mags founder/bassist/vocalist Harley Flanagan and crew (guitarists Rocky George and Joseph Affe, Garry “Gman” Sullivan on drums) to hit SIR Studios on Sunday, March 15 and took their set online, now known as "The Quarantine Show." Today, the band delivers the full, multi-camera performance, which you can watch below.

"I am glad we were able to give you all a free concert in this time of quarantine. I would not have been able to do it without my team and I would like to thank them. These are the times we have to find new ways to help each other. We as people can't let the fear turn us against each other. Stay strong, be smart and stay safe!" - Harley Flanagan

Flanagan reflects on recent times and the importance of doing this show, "I am very unhappy that the show with Body Count this weekend was postponed by Governor Cuomo - I was really looking forward to it, but I am more sad for the many people who are going to be out of work for who knows how long, and for those who have become ill from this terrible disease. We all must take extra precautions these days, but we will learn how to deal with this like we have learned how to deal with deadly diseases in the past. Be safe, be strong and be smart. The show will be rescheduled, and life will go on. Eventually we will all be "killed by death" just ask Lemmy. If it's not one thing it will be another, but life will go on. And so will this show."

3-15-2020 - The Quarantine Show

1. We Gotta Know

2. Down But Not Out

3. World Peace

4. Show You No Mercy

5. No One’s Victim

6. Steal My Crown

7. These Streets

8. Street Justice

9. Death Camps

10. Don’t Talk About It

11. Hard Times

12. Apocalypse Now