Two Face Sinner Uploads New Song "Triumphant Satan"
Black/death metal band from Lima, Peru Two Face Sinner will release their third studio album "Spiritual Nemesis" on April 24th 2020 via Non Serviam Records. Today the band unleashes the first single "Triumphant Satan," which can be heard below.
The band states: "‘Triumphant Satan’ is a metaphoric post-apocalyptic song the band wrote to stand out the triumph of the wise men, representing its greatness as a Raven. He is the guardian of the Holy or Unholy..."
The tracklisting reads as follows:
1. Invoking Evil
2. Satanic Altar
3. God Sun
4. Servants of Blind Faith
5. Army of Me
6. God of the Masses
7. Triumphant Satan
8. Chants of Hate
9. Ode To Destruction
10. Mother Death
