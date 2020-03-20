Firewind Reveals New Album Title, Release Date And Artwork; Posts New Music Video "Rising Fire" Online

Band Photo: Firewind (?)

Greek power metal veterans Firewind has announced that their new, self-titled album will be released through AFM Records on May 15th. The band has also released a new music video for the song, "Rising Fire," which you can check out below.

Says the band: "Hey everyone! We're finally back with some new music for you! 'Rising Fire' is the first single off our upcoming self-titled 9th studio album. It features our new singer Herbie Langhans, who sounds amazing! This song is about overcoming difficulties and situations that one might be stuck in. We've all been there at some point in our lives. We hope 'Rising Fire' can be a soundtrack to a positive mindset. So play it loud!"

With his charismatic voice, new member Herbie Langhans (Avantasia, Radiant, Seventh Avenue, amongst others) refines each and every last one of the ten new songs and infuses them with an expressive force that is remarkable.

Gus G and Herbie Langhans got to know each other back in the autumn of 2019, when the Firewind leader was looking for a suitable replacement for Henning Basse after the tour with Queensrÿche. Just a few weeks later the recordings for “Firewind” were a done deal, ready for Swedish sound engineer Tobias Lindell (Europe, Avatar, H.E.A.T.) to mix them in Lindell Audio Studios.

The result is impressive indeed. "Firewind" boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Tracklisting:

1. Welcome To The Empire

2. Devour

3. Rising Fire

4. Break Away

5. Orbitual Sunrise

6. Longing To Know You

7. Perfect Stranger

8. Overdrive

9. All My Life

10. Space Cowboy

11. Kill The Pain