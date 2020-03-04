Stromptha Premiere New Song & Music Video "Brûle, Prairie De Roses" From Upcoming New Album "Endura Pleniluniis"

Greenland based atmospheric black/doom metal unit Stromptha premiere a new song and music video "Brûle, Prairie De Roses", taken from their upcoming new album "Endura Pleniluniis". The record will be out in stores March 24th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Pest Records (Romania).

Check out now "De Sang Et De Brouillard" below.