Conforza Premiere New Track “Verge” - The Red Chord’s Singer Guy Kozowyk Guests
The Red Chord vocalist Guy Kozowyk guests on a new Conforza song titled “Verge“. The track is taken from the band's new EP “Irresolute“, which will land in stores on April 03.
