Crypt Dagger Premiere New Song "Six Horned Pervertor" From Upcoming New Album "From Below"
Germany’s Crypt Dagger premiere a new song "Six Horned Pervertor", taken from their forthcoming new album "From Below", which will be released by Dying Victims Productions on March 27th.
Check out now "Six Horned Pervertor" below.
