My Dying Bride Reveals New Album "The Ghost Of Orion" Details; Posts New Single, "Your Broken Shore" Online

Like a phoenix from the ashes, a legend rises again in 2020. My Dying Bride went through some tough times last year and fought many struggles along the way, but now the British doom metal band are proud to announce their new studio album The Ghost Of Orion for 6th March 2020.

The new My Dying Bride record is the product of a vibrantly creative band that is more than willing to build on their past successes. The band commented:

"A new album for a new era of My Dying Bride with fresh faces and a more accessible style compared to some of their past, highly technical releases. 'The Ghost of Orion' features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too, from death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing, the L.P. will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded. With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail. And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Lindy-Fay Hella (Wardruna) adds an ethereal beauty to the album.

"Adding his particular style of drumming this time round is Jeff Singer whose percussion exploits have elevated the bands’ rhythm section to another level aided by the effortlessly stylish Lena Abe on bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a compelling and often disturbing performance with his own particular style of vocals offering sincere eulogies along with the visceral carnage of a soul in pain, with poetic lyrics of a quality not often seen in this genre. This collection of songs is the bands most brilliant yet, honing 30 years of experience into the well crafted offering that is 'The Ghost of Orion'."

The album will be available as CD, black 2LP Gatefold, white 2LP Gatefold, red 2LP Gatefold and picture disc 2LP Gatefold.

Today, The Ghost Of Orion will be targeting our souls in form of the first single 'Your Broken Shore' - a haunting, gloomy piece driven by melancholy and deep, dark emotion. A music video for this stunning masterpiece will be released on 10th January. Check out the single here