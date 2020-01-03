Satyricon Bassist Anders Odden To Undergo Cancer Surgery

Band Photo: Satyricon (?)

Anders Odden (Cadaver co-founder/guitarist, Satyricon bassist) has announced that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer and will undergo surgery to remove it on January 6th.

Anders shared the news via social media with the following message:

"I wanted to wait to tell you all about my condition until my surgery was done, but then I got this video clip. On my musical hero Lemmy’s, death date (28.12.2015) my friend Hank Von Hell is in Sweden raising money for the cancer cause with Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee. Getting this video was very touching and made me wanna share it with you to raise money for cancer research.

"I was diagnosed with colon cancer the 3rd of October 2019. Since then I have done chemotherapy to shrink the tumor down so I can undergo surgery.

"The surgery date is set to the 6th of January 2020. The doctors have told me that everything will go as planed and that I will get rid of this cancer. It’s a tough journey, but I am ready. Have a happy new year and I will see you when I am through."