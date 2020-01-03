"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Transcending Obscurity Records: "Pay What You Want" For Entire Label's Bandcamp Back Catalog

posted Jan 3, 2020 at 4:08 AM by LugalKiEn.

Transcending Obscurity Records kicks off the new year with a nice offer for every metalhead: Get any digital album from the lable via the "Pay what you want"-option on Bandcamp.

Tells label owner Kunal Choksi: "We're looking for a good start to the new year and we want you all to have full access to what we've done so far. Enjoy and watch out for our 2020 label sampler that will drop on January 5th!"

