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ART|EST Premiere New Single & Music Video "In The Sky of Dead Ghost"

posted May 4, 2026 at 2:18 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Leipzig, Germany-based technical death metal quartet ART|EST premiere a new song and music video titled “In The Sky of Dead Ghost”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Line-up:

Markus Scheibe - Vocals, Studio Drums
Carlo Stolze - Guitar
Dominic Walter - Bass
Erik Schulz - Guitar

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