ART|EST Premiere New Single & Music Video "In The Sky of Dead Ghost"
Leipzig, Germany-based technical death metal quartet ART|EST premiere a new song and music video titled “In The Sky of Dead Ghost”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Line-up:
Markus Scheibe - Vocals, Studio Drums
Carlo Stolze - Guitar
Dominic Walter - Bass
Erik Schulz - Guitar
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