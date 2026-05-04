ART|EST Premiere New Single & Music Video "In The Sky of Dead Ghost" Leipzig, Germany-based technical death metal quartet ART|EST premiere a new song and music video titled “In The Sky of Dead Ghost”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Line-up: Markus Scheibe - Vocals, Studio Drums

Carlo Stolze - Guitar

Dominic Walter - Bass

Erik Schulz - Guitar

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