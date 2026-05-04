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Gloomweaver Premiere New Single & Visualizer "Pissing Head Wound"

posted May 4, 2026 at 2:11 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

South England's slamming beatdown quintet Gloomweaver premiere a new single and visualizer named "Pissing Head Wound", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Larry Wang from Gorepot & Fatuous Rump guests on that particular track.

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