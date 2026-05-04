Pyrexic Implosion Premiere New Single & Music Video "Siphon The Marrow" From Upcoming New EP "Dissociative Psychosis Through Cannibalistic Hallucinations"

USA/Denmark-based slamming brutal death metal duo Pyrexic Implosion premiere a new single and music video by the name of "Siphon The Marrow". The track is taken from their upcoming new EP "Dissociative Psychosis Through Cannibalistic Hallucinations", which will be out in stores later this year.

Check out "Siphon The Marrow" streaming via YouTube for you now below.