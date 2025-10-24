Soulfly Unveils New Video "No Pain = No Power"; New Album "Chama" Out Today

Band Photo: Soulfly (?)

Today, Arizona extreme metal trailblazers, Soulfly, deliver their tribally fuelled thirteenth album, "Chama," via Nuclear Blast Records. Once again, a remarkable testament to the Brazilian songwriter’s natural affinity for slamming yet rhythmic riffs that defined his signature sound to listeners around the world. A true return to the spiritual upbringing of Soulfly that somehow bears a modern-day edge and vitality. Something that could only be attained by a true master of the craft, and Max has stunned us all again.

Heavy and utterly relentless, "No Pain = No Power" is Soulfly’s unbreakable war cry. This punishing track captures the band in full battle mode—raw and driving—with guest firepower from Gabriel Franco (Unto Others), Ben Cook (No Warning), and the crushing guitar of Dino Cazares (Fear Factory). It’s a defiant anthem: strength forged through struggle. Watch the music video directed by Zyon Cavalera and edited by Cody Longhere, below.

Max Cavalera states: "To me this is the ultimate guest song and video. Nikolas Motta, Biaggio, Dino, Igor A, Bootsie, Gabe, and Ben made this a collective masterpiece! Zyon took this album and video to the next level. It’s the first time he wrote a script and directed a music video. Mixing UFC and Metal will hopefully inspire a whole new generation of fans! Chama!!"

Zyon Cavalera comments: "It feels like just yesterday watching UFC fights with my family talking about how cool it would be to connect with a fighter. Then we saw Pereira using ‘Itsari’ and were hooked ever since. ‘No Pain = No Power’ goes to show your dreams are not so far away."