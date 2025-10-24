Beyond The Black Drops "Can You Hear Me" Music Video Featuring Asami Of Lovebites

Symphonic metal sensation Beyond The Black are excited to share the fourth single from their eagerly awaited upcoming studio album, "Break The Silence," which is due to be released on January 9th, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The catchy uptempo tune "Can You Hear Me" sees Beyond The Black's very own singer Jennifer team up with Asami from Japanese power metal band Lovebites for a captivating and anthemic duet. Thematically, the song deals with the difficulties of communication in an increasingly noisy and deceptive world, and underlines its universal message by being sung in both Japanese and English. Alongside the single, an animated music video has been released, which you can watch below.

Singer Jennifer Haben commented:

"'Can You Hear Me' is a song about the shared longing for true connection – two voices from different worlds breaking through the noise of a hyperconnected yet disconnected world to truly be heard."

Asami (Lovebites) added:

"I’m truly excited to be part of ‘Can You Hear Me’ with Beyond The Black. It’s a powerful song and working together across countries and cultures has been an inspiring experience. We hope the message reaches people everywhere."

Beyond The Black's sixth full length "Break The Silence" is a concept album rooted in melodic metal with ethno influences, it explores themes of communication, inner strength, resilience and the urgent need to reconnect in a divided world. Tracks like "Let There Be Rain," "(La Vie Est Un) Cinéma," "Ravens" and "The Flood" examine how words – and their absence – shape our reality. It’s an emotional, multi-layered experience that mirrors today’s complex world and invites fans to be part of this new chapter.