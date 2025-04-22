Hexecutor Unveils Highly Anticipated Third Album

DYING VICTIMS PRODUCTIONS is proud to present HEXECUTOR’s highly anticipated third album, …"Where Spirit Withers in Its Flesh Constraint," on CD and vinyl LP formats.

Formed in 2011, French quartet HEXECUTOR started with a foundation of raw-and-fierce evil old-school speed/thrash metal, as exemplified by their debut demo and "Hangman of Roazhon" EP from 2012 and 2014, respectively. Thereafter, they slowly-yet-firmly evolved in various directions when they released their "Poison, Lust and Damnation" debut album in 2016, which DYING VICTIMS released on vinyl a year later. Enjoy "Paul Goz" below from the new eight track release.

After proving themselves to be a very efficient live act, HEXECUTOR immersed themselves into Breton legends and history, intertwining their music with Breton lore for their second album, 2020’s "Beyond Any Human Conception of Knowledge…." Along with being something of a modern classic – amazingly thorough in its conceptual background, boundlessly inventive in its execution – that album proved to be a turning point for the band: a concerted and confident elevation beyond the standard “blackthrash” tropes so prevalent in the modern underground.

As considerable as that accomplishment was, HEXECUTOR are eclipsing it with their third album, delving yet deeper into dark legends and impressive figures from Celtic-Breton lore. Titled …Where Spirit Withers in Its Flesh Constraint, LP#3 both sonically and elliptically continues where its momentous predecessor left off; not for nothing is the opening song the belated title track “Beyond Any Human Conception of Knowledge….” Ripping right out of the gates, HEXECUTOR continue their evolution unabated, adding once again to the richness of their music, and this time with songwriting from both their former and new lead guitarists.

Their core is still thrash metal, but even just a cursory listen of …Where Spirit Withers in Its Flesh Constraint reveals that there’s few “thrash” records that will sound like this – this year, or the next, or the year after that. Seemingly effortlessly – or, at least, with some strange magick unique to them – HEXECUTOR lurk yonder into realms both black and more traditionally heavy metal, even venturing far afield into some progressives touches. And whereas "Beyond Any Human Conception of Knowledge…" carried a huge conceptual weight, the feeling across …"Where Spirit Withers in Its Flesh Constraint" is freer and almost airier, despite this still being DARK heavy metal at its core.