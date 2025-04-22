Full Of Hell Premiere New Single & Music Video "Knight’s Oath" From Upcoming New EP “Broken Sword, Rotten Shield”

Full Of Hell continue their relentless creative output with the announcement of a brand new EP, “Broken Sword, Rotten Shield”. A press release delves into the themes woven throughout the EP’s seven tracks, highlighting the sonic chaos and conceptual depth fans have come to expect from the noise-driven metal unit:

‘These seven new songs are a blistering meditation on love, loss, and the crushing inevitability of grief. Through a fantasy-tinged lens, the band crafts a world of dog knights and noble quests, only to tear it all down in a violent reckoning with mortality. As vocalist Dylan Walker explains, these symbolic protectors—pure-hearted and loyal—stand in for the real-life companions we lose, and the void left behind when they’re gone.’

The just released video - co-directed by Sam DiGristine and Patrick Costello - for their new single “Knight’s Oath” serves as the sonic spearhead for the EP, both of which now available for streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Frontman Dylan Walker explains that the track explores themes of:

“…Absolute dedication to your charge, be it a person you love or held tenet, and the ignominy that comes with a sudden defeat. That idea acts as a metaphor for the grief you feel when you lose an animal companion. It feels pointless, cruel, and void in the moment. The video channels those ideas and takes the viewer on a quest with our noble dog knight and his cohorts as they quest for glory and wealth in the face of darkness.”

Closed Casket Activities has slated a May 16th release date for the EP, which will drop just in time for the band’s upcoming tour alongside Harm’s Way, Kruelty, Jarhead Fertilizer, and Clique:

05/15 Daytona, FL – Welcome To Rockville

05/16 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre (feat. Harm’s Way, Sanguisugabogg, Gridiron & Mutilatred)

05/18 Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

w/ Harm’s Way, Kruelty, Jarhead Fertilizer & Clique:

05/19 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

05/20 Louisville, KY – Portal

05/21 Nashville, TN – Exit/In

05/23 Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

05/24 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

05/25 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

05/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/28 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

05/30 Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

05/31 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

06/01 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

06/02 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

06/04 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

06/05 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

06/06 Boston, MA – The Middle East

06/07 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

06/08 Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

Full Of Hell:

09/18 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/20 Worcester, MA – New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

“Broken Sword, Rotten Shield“ track-list:

01 – “Broken Sword, Rotten Shield”

02 – “From Dog’s Mouth, A Blessing Full Of Hell”

03 – “Corpselight”

04 – “Lament Of All Things”

05 – “Mirrorhelm”

06 – “Knight’s Oath”

07 – “To Ruin And The World’s Ending”