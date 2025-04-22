70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

"some music was meant to stay underground..."

LIK Premiere New Single & Music Video "Deceased" From New Album "Necro"

posted Apr 22, 2025 at 2:50 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)


Swedish death metal outfit LIK have unleashed the official music video for their track “Deceased,” pulled from their newly released album Necro, which arrived this past Friday, April 18th, through Metal Blade Records. Check out "Deceased" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

What's Next?

0 Comments on "LIK Premiere New Single & Music Video 'Deceased'"

To minimize comment spam/abuse, you cannot post comments on articles over a month old.