LIK Premiere New Single & Music Video "Deceased" From New Album "Necro"
Swedish death metal outfit LIK have unleashed the official music video for their track “Deceased,” pulled from their newly released album Necro, which arrived this past Friday, April 18th, through Metal Blade Records. Check out "Deceased" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
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