Czech Goregrind Band Gutalax Shares New Live Video

Czech goregrind legends Gutalax have posted an official summer live video for the track "Vaginapocalypse," from the album "Shitpendables." The video recorded and edited by Frodys - Audiovisual Weird Arts, and filmed live at Metalgate Czech Death Fest 2024, Basinfirefest 2024, Obscene Extreme Festival 2024 and Barrak Music Hrad 2024)

Their Gorecrusher EU tour will hits the road again in November, and the Heidelberg Death Fest will start on March 21st in Heidelberg, Germany. They recently shared the stage with Cytoxin, Necrotted, Osiah and Acranius on the Circle Pitournium Tour in Chemnitz.



