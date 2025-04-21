UK Metal Ensemble Ahamkara Returns After Ten Years of Silence

Following ten years of silence after the release of their debut album The Embers of the Stars and the untimely death of vocalist Steven, UK-based atmospheric black metal trio AHAMKARA returns with a new lineup and new album "The Harrow of the Lost," an unflinching exploration of the transformative nature of grief. Below is an upload of "Our Scars Shall Abide in the Thaw."

An emotionally charged and fiercely personal record, The Harrow of the Lost takes the AHAMKARA sound in a more complex and tormented direction, encompassing existential rage, nihilistic despair and all in between. Both rawer and more organic in sound, intensified by the electrifying drum work of new member Austin Lunn (Panopticon), and scaling greater peaks of Emperial ambition than ever before, the album integrates the expansive reach of the Cascadian black metal sound with the densely detailed savagery of classic Emperor and the aching melancholy of early Anathema to produce a deeply involving journey of genre-transcending atmospheric metal.

Completed by a heartfelt and uncompromising vocal performance from founder member Michael and the nuanced, evocative synth work of Alexandra (also of labelmates Nemorous), this is a journey into the scorched earth landscapes of bereavement that no follower of the Bindrune family should miss.