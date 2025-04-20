Melvins Release New EP "Thunderball"

"King of Rome," the second single from the April 18th release, "Thunderball." The charging track once again features contributions from avant-electronic artists Void Manes and Ni Maîtres, with Osborne saying of the song “The ‘King of Rome!! Hot Cross Buns! This song is a hot little punk rock number. I hope all of you enjoy it and tell your friends.” The band previously released the near-10 minute long song “Victory of the Pyramids,” which Consequence declared a “minor epic.” The Melvins’ current touring line-up features Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald, and Coady Willis.



Along with "King of Rome," the album contains the tracks "Vomit of Clarity," "Short Hair With A Wig," "Victory of the Pyramids" and "Venus Blood." The band kicks off a massive nine-week nationwide co-headlining tour with Napalm Death on April 4. Dubbed the “Savage Imperial Death March Part II,” the trek reunites the two iconic acts following the first “Savage Imperial Death March” tour of 2016. They will also soon embark on their Stop Your Whining Tour with dates in the UK, IE and mainland Europe with Red Kross.