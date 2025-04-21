Cytotoxin Releases Full Length Album "Biographyte"

German radiation squad CYTOTOXIN underlines their instrumental skills as well as vocal variety and demonstrates convincingly that technical death metal can indeed be melodic and catchy. "CONDEMNESIA," the official video we debuted for you here previously, sheds light on the victims of the Chernobyl incident who suffered from acute radiation sickness and describes the desperate and hopeless situation for affected individuals and physicians in the Soviet hospitals.





The second official video from the 11 track album, "Biographyte," reflects the situation of firefighters collecting graphite bricks on the night of the explosion, suffering irreversible damage to their skin and bodies—often resulting in fatalities. This scene is depicted in the album artwork, which portrays a liquidator carrying the weight of the reactor on his back. BIOGRAPHYTE also showcases the slamming and groovier side of CYTOTOXIN. The song, written in a Phrygian dominant scale, further ties back to the desert-themed album artwork.