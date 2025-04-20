Patristic Releasing Follow Up To "Apologetica" EP

Roman blackened death metal horde, PATRISTIC, is set to release its debut full-length album "Catechesis". It will be released June 20th on vinyl, CD, and digital formats via Willowtip Records.

Born of the ashes of Roman Empire, pagan lust for life and philosophical opulence, then demeaned and mortified by the fathers of the one true god. Centuries lasting like the last dream before awakening.

PATRISTIC is the soundtrack of the age of quiet chaos between the classic world, paganism and the impending shadow of the cross. "Catechesis" follows the 2022 debut EP, "Apologetica," and is the band's first release for Willowtip.

Aosoth, Barshakesh, Drastus, Sulphur Aeon and Akhlys round out the quartet. All music and lyrics were written and recorded by E.S. and Sathrath. Drums recorded by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studios in October MMXXIII,

with vocals recorded by Davide Gorrini at BeastCave Studio in December of said year. The six track album was mixed and mastered by Michael Zech at The Source Studios between January and April.

The band's name and concept comes from Patristics, which is the study of the early Christian writers who are designated Church Fathers. The period is generally considered to run from the end of New Testament times or end of the Apostolic Age (c.?AD 100) to either AD 451 (the date of the Council of Chalcedon) or to the Second Council of Nicaea in 787.