Conan To Release New Album "Violence Dimension" In April; Shares First Single "Frozen Edges Of The Wound"

Liverpool doom metal stalwarts Conan has announced that they will be releasing their seventh studio album, "Violence Dimension" through Heavy Psych Sounds on April 25th. The first glimpse into the new album, "Frozen Edges Of The Wound" premiered via The Obelisk and can be heard below. Speaking on the album, the band said:

"Today we are super excited to present to you the first glimpse of our upcoming brand new album 'Violence Dimension.'

"'Violence Dimension' is our 7th full length release. We have come quite a distance in time and space since we released Horseback in 2010. One thing that binds us all is violence, be that within a video game, or in a movie or on the daily news. Violence affects our daily life, perhaps more than love or kindness ever will. This release explores the hinterland between being scared to live and being scared to die, and punches holes in the idea that we must live our life by one set of rules.

"We release this album In partnership with Heavy Psych Sounds on 25th April 2025."

Tracklisting:

1. Foeman’s Flesh

2. Desolation Hexx

3. Total Bicep

4. Violence Dimension

5. Frozen Edges Of The Wound

6. Warpsword

7. Ocean Of Boiling Skin

8. Vortexxion (double vinyl and digipak bonus track)