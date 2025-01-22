Vltimas Debuts New Music Video "Mephisto Manifesto"

Vltimas, the band featuring former Morbid Angel frontman David Vincent, ex Mayhem guitarist Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen and Cryptopsy drummer Flo Mounier, has released a new music video for the song, "Mephisto Manifesto." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's sophomore album, "Epic," which was released in March of last year through Season Of Mist Records.

The band will embark on their first tour of North America in February, joining Septicflesh and Ex Deo on the following dates:

February 10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

February 11 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

February 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

February 13 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

February 14 - San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

February 15 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

February 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

February 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive

February 19 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

February 20 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

February 21 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

February 22 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

February 23 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

February 24 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall

February 26 - Ottawa, ON @ Overflow

February 27 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

February 28 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

March 1 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

March 2 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater