Vltimas Debuts New Music Video "Mephisto Manifesto"
Vltimas, the band featuring former Morbid Angel frontman David Vincent, ex Mayhem guitarist Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen and Cryptopsy drummer Flo Mounier, has released a new music video for the song, "Mephisto Manifesto." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's sophomore album, "Epic," which was released in March of last year through Season Of Mist Records.
The band will embark on their first tour of North America in February, joining Septicflesh and Ex Deo on the following dates:
February 10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
February 11 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
February 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
February 13 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
February 14 - San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
February 15 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
February 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
February 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
February 19 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
February 20 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
February 21 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
February 22 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge
February 23 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland
February 24 - Toronto, ON @ Concert Hall
February 26 - Ottawa, ON @ Overflow
February 27 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
February 28 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
March 1 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
March 2 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
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