Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Malignant Perfection"
Just in time for Halloween, UK goth metal legends Cradle Of Filth have released their new track "Malignant Perfection" along with an accompanying music video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Directed by Vicente Cordero (who has previously worked with Bleeding Through and Filter), the video enhances the eerie and theatrical nature of the track.
Frontman Dani Filth shared his thoughts on the song, saying:
“Our new single and video, ‘Malignant Perfection’, is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.
The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer’s eternal soul.
This comes at a perfect juncture for the Halloween period and our ‘By Order Of The Dragon’ UK/European Autumn tour. It also arrives on the back of a sensational collaboration with massive fashion label Vetement and also Blackcraft Clothing, and in the fiery wake of a successful sold-out Australian tour.”
While details for Cradle Of Filth's highly anticipated fourteenth studio album are still forthcoming, fans can catch the band on tour later this month:
w/ Butcher Babies & High Parasite:
10/27 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
10/28 Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy
10/29 Birmingham, UK – Institute
10/31 London, UK – The Forum
11/01 Swansea, UK – Patti Pavilion
11/02 Manchester, UK – Damnation Festival
11/03 Nottingham, UK – Rock City
11/05 Belfast, IRE – Limelight
11/06 Dublin, IRE – Academy
11/07 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
11/08 Newcastle, UK – NX
w/ Butcher Babies & Mental Cruelty:
11/13 Hamburg, GER – O2 Markthalle
11/15 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Klubbem
11/16 Gothenburg, SWE – Brewhouse
11/19 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska
11/20 Milan, ITA – Live Club
11/22 Barcelona, SPA – Slamandra
11/23 Madrid, SPA – BUT
11/24 Lisbon, POR – LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo
11/26 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27
11/28 Lyon, FRA – La Rayonne
11/29 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/30 Vaureal, FRA – Le Forum
12/02 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal
12/04 Berlin, GER – SO36
12/07 Liege, BEL – OM
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1. ThumbsUP writes:
Was expecting something more aggressive and catchy, but when the bridge came in later on in the song, it was enough. Not on par with Necromantic Fantasies, but an applaudable track/video.