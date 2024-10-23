Cradle Of Filth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Malignant Perfection"

Just in time for Halloween, UK goth metal legends Cradle Of Filth have released their new track "Malignant Perfection" along with an accompanying music video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Directed by Vicente Cordero (who has previously worked with Bleeding Through and Filter), the video enhances the eerie and theatrical nature of the track.

Frontman Dani Filth shared his thoughts on the song, saying:

“Our new single and video, ‘Malignant Perfection’, is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.

The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer’s eternal soul.

This comes at a perfect juncture for the Halloween period and our ‘By Order Of The Dragon’ UK/European Autumn tour. It also arrives on the back of a sensational collaboration with massive fashion label Vetement and also Blackcraft Clothing, and in the fiery wake of a successful sold-out Australian tour.”

While details for Cradle Of Filth's highly anticipated fourteenth studio album are still forthcoming, fans can catch the band on tour later this month:

w/ Butcher Babies & High Parasite:

10/27 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

10/28 Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy

10/29 Birmingham, UK – Institute

10/31 London, UK – The Forum

11/01 Swansea, UK – Patti Pavilion

11/02 Manchester, UK – Damnation Festival

11/03 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

11/05 Belfast, IRE – Limelight

11/06 Dublin, IRE – Academy

11/07 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

11/08 Newcastle, UK – NX

w/ Butcher Babies & Mental Cruelty:

11/13 Hamburg, GER – O2 Markthalle

11/15 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Klubbem

11/16 Gothenburg, SWE – Brewhouse

11/19 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska

11/20 Milan, ITA – Live Club

11/22 Barcelona, SPA – Slamandra

11/23 Madrid, SPA – BUT

11/24 Lisbon, POR – LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo

11/26 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27

11/28 Lyon, FRA – La Rayonne

11/29 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/30 Vaureal, FRA – Le Forum

12/02 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal

12/04 Berlin, GER – SO36

12/07 Liege, BEL – OM