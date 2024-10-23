Pig Destroyer Premiere Demo Version Of “Terrifyer”

Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)

Pig Destroyer have released the demo version of the title track from their third album, Terrifyer, ahead of the expanded deluxe 20th anniversary edition, set to drop on November 15th via Relapse Records. The special edition will feature remastered tracks and additional content, celebrating two decades of the album's impact on the deathgrind scene.

To commemorate the anniversary, the band will be performing a special show on November 14th at The Black Cat in Washington, DC. Joining them onstage will be Mammoth Grinder, Genocide Pact, and Entrail Asphyxiation.

Check out "Terrifyer" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.