Defeated Sanity Premiere New Single & Video “Accelerating The Rot”

Band Photo: Defeated Sanity (?)

A performance video for the track “Accelerating The Rot” by progressive death metal band Defeated Sanity has just been released. The song is part of the promotional push for their upcoming seventh studio album, Chronicles Of Lunacy, set to drop on November 22nd. The performance featured in the video was recorded live this past January at Colin Marston's Menegroth, The Thousand Caves Studio.