70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

"some music was meant to stay underground..."

See You Next Tuesday Premiere New Music Video “I’ll Never Be The Same”/”I’ll Never Smile Again”

posted Oct 6, 2023 at 3:16 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

See You Next Tuesday has melded "I'll Never Be The Same" and "I'll Never Smile Again" into a fresh music video, streaming via YouTube for you below. These tracks were featured on the latest album, "Distractions," from the Michigan deathcore/mathcore band. The video was directed and filmed by Tony Coon, with assistance from the band's vocalist, Chris Fox, on production.

What's Next?

0 Comments on "See You Next Tuesday Premiere New Music Video"

To minimize comment spam/abuse, you cannot post comments on articles over a month old.