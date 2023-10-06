See You Next Tuesday Premiere New Music Video “I’ll Never Be The Same”/”I’ll Never Smile Again”

See You Next Tuesday has melded "I'll Never Be The Same" and "I'll Never Smile Again" into a fresh music video, streaming via YouTube for you below. These tracks were featured on the latest album, "Distractions," from the Michigan deathcore/mathcore band. The video was directed and filmed by Tony Coon, with assistance from the band's vocalist, Chris Fox, on production.