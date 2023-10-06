Lamb Of God Premiere “Omens” B-Side Track “Evidence”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Richmond, VA's groove metal outfit, Lamb Of God, has digitally unveiled their "Evidence" b-side track from "Omens." Originally exclusive to the Japanese edition of the album, this release commemorates the one-year anniversary of "Omens" this weekend.

The group is also set to embark on their inaugural 'Headbangers Boat' cruise this month. The festival will include two headline performances by Randy Blythe and the band, one of which will feature a live rendition of their gold-certified 2003 sophomore album, "Ashes Of The Wake."

Other featured artists include:

Mastodon, Testament, Hatebreed, and GWAR. The cruise will set sail from Miami, FL on October 31st.