Alluvial Premiere New Single & Music Video "Bog Dweller"

Nuclear Blast has set the release date for Alluvial's upcoming four-song EP, "Death Is But A Door," for January 12th. They've also released a new single named "Bog Dweller," accompanied by a music video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Guitarist and vocalist Wes Hauch (known for his work in Glass Casket, ex-The Faceless, and more) shared his thoughts on this forthcoming release:

“We wrote about 13 or 14 songs this summer, but we wanted to do this EP between Sarcoma and our next full-length. These songs align with the vibe we want to go for. We will always find a way to be darker from record to record in the same way that South of Heaven was heavier than Reign In Blood and Seasons In The Abyss was heavier than South Of Heaven. It was that concept of chasing the dragon to find a way to top the message and vibe on the last record while finding a way to do it that made us excited.”

You can also experience the band live in the coming weeks as they embark on their tour with TesseracT, Intervals, Unprocessed, and The Callous Daoboys:

10/06 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

10/07 Norfolk, VA – Norva

10/08 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

10/10 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

10/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

10/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/14 Boston, MA – Paradise

10/15 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

10/17 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

10/19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

10/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

10/23 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10/26 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

10/27 Vancouver, BC – Commodore

10/28 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/29 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

10/31 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

11/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

11/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

11/04 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Albuquerque, NM – Revel

11/07 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater

11/08 Austin, TX – Emo’s

11/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/11 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

11/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

11/13 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl