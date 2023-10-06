Alluvial Premiere New Single & Music Video "Bog Dweller"
Nuclear Blast has set the release date for Alluvial's upcoming four-song EP, "Death Is But A Door," for January 12th. They've also released a new single named "Bog Dweller," accompanied by a music video, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Guitarist and vocalist Wes Hauch (known for his work in Glass Casket, ex-The Faceless, and more) shared his thoughts on this forthcoming release:
“We wrote about 13 or 14 songs this summer, but we wanted to do this EP between Sarcoma and our next full-length. These songs align with the vibe we want to go for. We will always find a way to be darker from record to record in the same way that South of Heaven was heavier than Reign In Blood and Seasons In The Abyss was heavier than South Of Heaven. It was that concept of chasing the dragon to find a way to top the message and vibe on the last record while finding a way to do it that made us excited.”
You can also experience the band live in the coming weeks as they embark on their tour with TesseracT, Intervals, Unprocessed, and The Callous Daoboys:
10/06 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
10/07 Norfolk, VA – Norva
10/08 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
10/10 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
10/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
10/13 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/14 Boston, MA – Paradise
10/15 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
10/17 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
10/19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
10/20 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
10/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
10/23 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
10/26 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
10/27 Vancouver, BC – Commodore
10/28 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
10/29 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
10/31 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
11/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
11/03 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
11/04 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Albuquerque, NM – Revel
11/07 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theater
11/08 Austin, TX – Emo’s
11/09 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/11 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
11/12 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
11/13 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
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