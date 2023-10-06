Static-X Premiere New Single & Music Video “Z0mbie” With Xer0 (Edsel Dope) On Vocals

Platinum-certified groove and industrial metal band Static-X have just unveiled the official music video for their track "Z0mbie." This song was originally intended for their delayed album, "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2."

While most of the songs on both this upcoming album and its predecessor feature recordings by the late Static-X vocalist and guitarist Wayne Static, "Z0mbie" stands out. It only incorporates a guitar riff originally written by Static himself.

In this track, Xer0, the band's current frontman (also known as Edsel Dope of Dope), takes on the lead vocal duties. The song was composed by Static-X's classic-era lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay. The video was brought to life through animation by Makinita Silva, with Edsel, the current creative director for Static-X, serving as the director for the video.

"Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" recently faced a delay, moving its release date from September 26th to January 26th.

The band is all set to hit the road this week for their upcoming tour, featuring Sevendust, Dope, and Lines Of Loyalty.

10/06 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/07 Dallas, TX – The Factory

10/08 Little Rock, AR – The Hall

10/10 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/11 Murfreesboro, TN – Hop Springs Beer Park

10/13 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

10/14 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

10/15 Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall @ Lancaster Convention Center

10/17 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

10/18 Ft Wayne, IN – The Clyde

10/19 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live

10/20 Clive, IA – Horizon – Tickets

10/22 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

10/23 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

10/24 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

10/26 Denver, CO – The Fillmore

10/27 Albuquerque, NM – Revel

10/28 El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock

10/30 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater

10/31 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

11/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

02/02 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

02/03 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

02/04 Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center

02/06 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

02/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

02/09 Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana

02/10 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

02/12 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

02/13 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

02/14 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

02/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

02/17 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

02/18 Toronto, ON – Pickering Resort Casino

02/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

02/21 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

02/22 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

02/23 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

02/24 Chicago, IL – Radius

02/26 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

02/27 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion