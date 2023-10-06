Static-X Premiere New Single & Music Video “Z0mbie” With Xer0 (Edsel Dope) On Vocals
Platinum-certified groove and industrial metal band Static-X have just unveiled the official music video for their track "Z0mbie." This song was originally intended for their delayed album, "Project Regeneration: Vol. 2."
While most of the songs on both this upcoming album and its predecessor feature recordings by the late Static-X vocalist and guitarist Wayne Static, "Z0mbie" stands out. It only incorporates a guitar riff originally written by Static himself.
In this track, Xer0, the band's current frontman (also known as Edsel Dope of Dope), takes on the lead vocal duties. The song was composed by Static-X's classic-era lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, and Ken Jay. The video was brought to life through animation by Makinita Silva, with Edsel, the current creative director for Static-X, serving as the director for the video.
"Project Regeneration: Vol. 2" recently faced a delay, moving its release date from September 26th to January 26th.
The band is all set to hit the road this week for their upcoming tour, featuring Sevendust, Dope, and Lines Of Loyalty.
10/06 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/07 Dallas, TX – The Factory
10/08 Little Rock, AR – The Hall
10/10 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/11 Murfreesboro, TN – Hop Springs Beer Park
10/13 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
10/14 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
10/15 Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall @ Lancaster Convention Center
10/17 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
10/18 Ft Wayne, IN – The Clyde
10/19 Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live
10/20 Clive, IA – Horizon – Tickets
10/22 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
10/23 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
10/24 Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
10/26 Denver, CO – The Fillmore
10/27 Albuquerque, NM – Revel
10/28 El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock
10/30 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theater
10/31 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
11/01 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
02/02 Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
02/03 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
02/04 Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center
02/06 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
02/07 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
02/09 Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana
02/10 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
02/12 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
02/13 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
02/14 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
02/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
02/17 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
02/18 Toronto, ON – Pickering Resort Casino
02/19 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
02/21 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
02/22 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
02/23 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
02/24 Chicago, IL – Radius
02/26 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
02/27 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
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