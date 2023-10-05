Wayfarer Debuts New Music Video "A High Plains Eulogy"

On October 27th, Denver, Colorado's Wayfarer will release their fifth full-length, "American Gothic," via Profound Lore (USA)//Century Media Records (EU). For a preview of their unique blend of black metal, gothic country, and Americana, the video for the new single, "A High Plains Eulogy" (directed by Alex Pace//@chainsawjustice), can be seen below.

Shane McCarthy (vocals/guitars) comments as follows:

"‘A High Plains Eulogy’ is one of the more stripped down and somber moments on the record. It's a moody vision of the American frontier, serving a bit as a requiem for an idea that is slipping through one's hands lost to time.

"The video, captured by our longtime collaborator Alex Pace, paints the stark and empty beauty of the Colorado plains, and the Rocky Mountains, where the rock formations of the land serve as its own tombstones. The visuals are a perfect accompaniment to this dark little folksong. It tells of tragedy and sits in the middle of ‘American Gothic’, fully fleshing out the record's more personal facets."